BARRIE, ONT. -- As more businesses and amenities start to reopen as part of the province's Phase 2, Collingwood General and Marine Hospital's Dr. Michael Lisi speaks with CTV Barrie.

"Really, the concern is we can see an upsurge in cases. That happened in Israel earlier this week after they started to relax some of their COVID restrictions," he says. "They are now putting some of their reopening plans on hold. Here in Ontario, we have the ability to do this right by enjoying the amenities that are opening, such as beaches and camping and barber shops, while continuing to maintain the safety guidelines that have been put place."

Dr. Lisi says it is crucial to maintain physical distancing of two metres (six feet), wear a mask in public when physical distancing isn't possible and wash hands frequently.

The doctor admits he believes wearing a face mask is "very important" to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

"An analysis from Yale University pointed out that the Japanese government made a lot of mistakes in their early management of COVID process, but because the Japanese population has a very high rate of mask-wearing, their number of deaths and infections have remained quite low."

Dr. Lisi says the virus remains a very real threat.

"It's important to know that the COVID virus is still dangerous and continues to circulate in the community waiting to resurge. It's important not to let our guard down for a moment as things reopen.

It will be important for all of us to do our part this summer if we want to avoid a second wave that is possible later in the summer or early fall."