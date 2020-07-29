BARRIE, ONT. -- Premier Doug Ford spoke more on Wednesday about Barrie and Orillia's methods of reducing overcrowding, including raising visitor parking rates.

Ford said his concern is that measures were pushing tourism away from local businesses.

"Businesses are struggling, restaurants are struggling," the premier said.

Barrie and Orillia raised daily parking rates for non-residents to $50 to try and limit the number of daytrippers to the area.

Ford previously called the parking rates "disgusting" and examples of price-gouging.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman countered the premier's comments, saying it's not about making money. "This was hardly about some big profit for the municipality during COVID - just the opposite. This is an attempt to help keep our beaches safe."

"I understand the mayor, what he's doing, both of them. I don't want to knock him. He thinks he's doing the right thing. But overall, in the big picture, it's hurting businesses," Ford continued. "You know, usually these places, like Orillia, Barrie, Huntsville, so on, so forth, they want tourists there, they want their money," the premier added.

Ford said he spoke with Attorney General and Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MPP Doug Downey and Simcoe-North MPP Jill Dunlop about the matter happening in their ridings.

"They were concerned," Ford said. "They said it was very quiet down there where the boat launch was and the docks. It used to be packed, and now it's absolutely empty."

Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke said he stands by the increased parking rates. "The measures we have put in place last week seem to be working," Clarke said. "Our main priority is to protect our residents and our visitors, quite frankly. We want any visitors that do come to Orillia to know that it's a safe environment," he added.

"I don't want to be arguing with any mayors, or anything. We've worked so well together. And they're good people, really good people. They're doing the best in their mind for their residents, but it's hurting businesses," Ford finished.