A popular stretch of Fairview Drive in Barrie will soon be closed to traffic.

It’s less than a kilometre long, but the closure of this section of road will fuel frustration in motorists, tying up traffic for the next 22 months.

Starting Monday, Fairview Drive will be closed from the On Route to Bayview Drive and Big Bay Point Road for construction of the new $46 million Highway 400/Harvie Road overpass.

Close to 13,000 vehicles travel that stretch daily, and will soon be detoured likely causing gridlock along Yonge Street and Mapleview.

“It’s going to affect my daily commute for sure,” said one driver.

The city says the closure is necessary to raise Fairview and Big Bay Point by 11 metres. “That will be the approach to the bridge over Highway 400,” Stew Patterson explained. “We have to have the roads graded to that approach.”

The city is also building new water mains, sanitary and storm sewers, and crews will soon start construction on the bridge over the highway.

Big Bay Point and Harvie roads will each become five lanes, helping to ease congestion on other routes. There will also be a new signalized intersection.

Some motorists feel it’s short-term pain for long-term gain. “Once it’s done, that’s an entirely new route. It’s going to relieve a bunch of pressure.”

The construction along Fairview Drive and Big Bay Point Road is expected to be finished at the end of October.

The city anticipates the new overpass will be ready by the fall of 2020.