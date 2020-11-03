BARRIE, ONT. -- The final touches are underway for the $15.7 million Dunlop Street beautification project in Barrie, the city says.

"Weather permitting, it's expected that construction will be done, and Dunlop Street reopened, by late November," the city stated in a release Tuesday.

Construction started in August 2019, as crews replaced ageing infrastructure and created wider sidewalks, new streetlights, and installed planters and trees for more greenery.

"This will help support the economy of downtown and the hard-hit small business and restaurant sector as we move into the Christmas shopping season," said Mayor Jeff Lehman.

The Toronto Street and Five Points intersection will remain closed until construction wraps up. Until that time, Mary Street from Dunlop to Ross streets will act as a temporary two-way street to help traffic flow.

The city will continue to offer two-hour free parking at the Chase McEachern Way and Maple Avenue Central parking lots until construction is complete.