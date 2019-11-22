Police made quick arrests after two armed robberies on Thursday night. The first was at a convenience store in Midland and the second was in Penetanguishene.

Store clerk Kory Annan says it's not the first time either. "It's been three times in two months."

There have been a total 10 robberies in the area over the past six months. The OPP have laid charges in eight of those, including last night's robbery.

Officers say two people face a slew of charges, including armed robbery in Thursday's thefts.

Police have also made arrests in relation to numerous break and enters during the same period, including a break-in at a gas station back in September.

In that case, the suspect was charged with multiple offences, including breach of probation before being released on bail again.

"Its counter productive to what they are trying to do, right?" Bernie McCarthy says he is frustrated with the court system. "It's seems like every time something like that happens in the area the person is out again shortly after and reoffending."

The owner of Mom's Restaurant was also surprised to learn that the culprit who broke into his business was on probation.

"Police are doing a good job if they caught him a couple times," Louis DeSantis says. "It's the courts got to back up police and keep them in there. I don't why they let him out."

Police are still still seeking one person in connection with an armed robbery that took place at the downtown Circle K two weeks ago.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southern Georgian Bay OPP or Crime Stoppers.