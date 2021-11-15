It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas with 35-foot tree erected in downtown Barrie

BARRIE, ONT. -

It would be difficult not to notice the 35-foot tree standing tall at Meridian Place if you were in downtown Barrie over the weekend.

On Friday, a crane lifted and installed the Silver Fir tree, leading up to Barrie's Noella Festival on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Organized by the Downtown Barrie BIA, the tree was sourced locally at Drysdale's Tree Farm and is meant to honour the former tree that stood for decades at Memorial Square. The tree was removed last year due to disease and concerns that the tree would not survive transportation.

More than 23,000 lights will bring Christmas cheer to the downtown core during the Tree Lighting Ceremony this Saturday.

Barrie's Noella Festival will feature live music, hot cocoa and a visit from Santa Claus.

The Noella festival will start at 12 p.m. on Saturday.