GRAVENHURST, ONT. -- The pandemic has left the tourism industry reeling, including the Muskoka Wharf in Gravenhurst.

After months of waiting, the visitor-driven destination is almost fully reopened, but it took a big hit.

"It's been catastrophic for tourism, for all small businesses, small bars, attractions, like ours," said Muskoka Steamships and Discovery Centre president John Miller.

The Muskoka Steamships and Discovery Centre is expected to reopen August 1st and will allow up to 50 visitors inside, but by reservation only.

Meanwhile, preparations are also underway for the Wenonah II's first voyage of the season, also on August 1st.

"For the most part, the cruising, the commentary, the route will all be the same as it normally is," Miller said. However, dining won't be part of this year's excursions.

Guests will be welcomed back in the coming weeks, but Miller admitted plenty of uncertainties remain.

"It's very troubling, and we're going to open, but we don't even know what the appetite for customers returning to us will be," he said.

At The Muskoka Shipyards, bringing in guests has been as easy as unlocking the doors.

"Usually 9:30, we open the door, and somebody's here for a coffee," said employee Skylar Allard.

Since its reopening, Allard said the marketplace has been booming with lineups out the door.

"We're definitely getting the support that we need. I cannot get over the amount of people that have come here that are staying at their cottage, but still want to linger into town and support us," Allard added.

While the Wenonah II gets ready to hit the open water, its 132-year-old counterpart, the RMS Segwun, will remain docked for the year, in need of repairs.