Motorists in Barrie are going to have to pack some patience as construction along a busy street gets underway.

Duckworth Street will be closed from Napier Street to just north of Melrose Street for roadwork.

It’s expected to be shut down until the end of November.

Homeowners in the area say the construction equipment is a welcome sight.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said one resident. “The roads are horrible.”

The 1.5km stretch along Duckworth Street ranked third on the CAA’s worst roads list this year.

Barrie city council decided to start the work now rather than waiting until next year as initially planned.

“It’s wonderful this job has been bumped up, but it was approved on a council five years ago. So it’s been a long time coming,” said Councillor Bonnie Ainsworth.

The $2.7 million project will improve the street by resurfacing the road, adding sidewalks, sewer and water main replacements and a new storm sewer system.

The city says the road was deteriorating and in need of repairs.

The construction will mean motorists and transit riders on route 3 will face detours.

Some homeowners also had to have a small piece of their property expropriated by the city, but say they are on board for the change.

“It’s needed. We’ve been complaining for a long time.”

Crews are expected to start digging up the road on Thursday.

The second phase of construction is scheduled to begin in the spring and run from St. Vincent Street to Napier Street. The city hopes to have it completed by July 2019.