It's an Ice Rain/Snow Day for many students in Central Ontario

As ice rain and snow continued to fall across much of the Central Ontario region Thursday morning, the weather forecast for Thursday into Friday warns of more winter weather.

Environment Canada is warning of a risk of freezing rain early this morning, with temperatures steady around 2.

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

As of 8:30 a.m.

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Huntsville - Baysville

Port Carling - Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

As of 8:35 a.m.

Fog advisory in effect for:

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Additionally, the snow will continue to fall, and winds are expected to gust up to 50 km/h with a low of minus four and a wind chill of minus 11 overnight.

Snow is expected to end Friday afternoon with an accumulation of about 5 cm. Again, there will be a strong wind and temperatures expected to fall to minus 7 in the afternoon with a wind chill of minus 14.

More snow is expected Friday night.

However, the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday is expected to be sunny with a low of minus 5 Saturday and minus 1 on Sunday.

