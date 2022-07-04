It's all fun and nature games in Barrie's parks this summer

Kids don't have to leave town to play camping games and parents don't have to buy all the equipment.

The city's Summer Fun and Nature Play trailers will pop up at city parks and recreation facilities across Barrie in July and August.

For the second year, the Summer Fun trailers contain all the outdoor sports equipment kids need to burn off some excess energy, including spike ball, Kan Jam (flying discs), ladder golf sets, bocce ball, basketballs, soccer balls, skateboards and scooters.

Helmets are included and strongly recommended.

All trailer contents are free to use and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants must follow the city's Fair Play policy when using the contents.

The trailer's mobile skateboard park is a free drop-in opportunity. There is a maximum of 10 participants per time slot and time slots are 30 minutes each. Helmets are mandatory, and pads are optional but recommended. Scooters, rollerblades and skateboards are permitted at the mobile park; however, bikes are not. Kids can also bring their own equipment to use on the mobile skateboard park. ​

The city's brand-new Nature Play trailer will offer nature games and educational activities. Starting July 4, the trailer will feature activities for children aged four to 12. The green program includes local partners, the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority and the Barrie Public Library to share environmental education, information and fun.