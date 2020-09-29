BARRIE -- The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a 35-year-old Pembroke, Ont., man who was struck by an unmarked police SUV in Midland overnight Tuesday.

According to the SIU, a female OPP officer was travelling east on Highway 12 near Jones Road when the vehicle hit the man as he crossed the road shortly after midnight.

After the collision, the officer stopped and tried to provide first aid until paramedics arrived.

A 35 y/o man from Pembroke is dead in Midland. ⁦@SIUOntario⁩ investigating following crash between an OPP vehicle and pedestrian at the intersection of Highway 12 and Jones Road. ⁦@CTVBarrieNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/kFBJlJCOG1 — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) September 29, 2020

The man died from his injuries at the scene. It remains unclear why he was in the area at the time of the crash.

"It's a very sad situation, says Constable Aaron Coulter with the Southern Georgian Bay OPP. "Officers spend many hours throughout the year and nobody wants to see someone hurt on the road."

The intersection, about 50 kilometres north of Barrie, was was closed for nearly 14 hours before being reopened by officers just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

In a statement to CTV News, Monica Hudon, SIU Communications Manager said, "Determining the conditions of the road and the weather will be part of the SIU's investigation."

SIU investigation ongoing along Highway 12 in Midland where a 35 y/o Pembroke man was struck and killed in a crash with an unmarked OPP vehicle around Midnight ⁦@CTVBarrieNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/Y34U7MJDGa — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) September 29, 2020

The unit says four investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist are assigned to the case and are working to determine whether road and weather conditions contributed to the crash, and it the man's death could have been prevented.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides