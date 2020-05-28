BARRIE, ONT. -- "It's a little slow, let's be honest," says Denise Tucker.

While retail stores in Barrie are now open once again for business, many say business has changed.

Many customers are hesitant to shop in-person despite sanitization and safety measures.

Since the pandemic hit, Tucker, the owner of the Olive Oil Company in Barrie and Newmarket, has been focusing on sales online.

"It's changed our entire retail outlook. So our retail space became more of a warehouse space where we could stage orders, pick orders, fill orders," she says.

The Barrie Chamber of Commerce says many businesses are going through similar experiences.

"Certainly nothing like what they had before this, but they are getting some walk-in traffic, but more of them are finding their biggest thing is online," explains Todd Tuckey, Barrie Chamber of Commerce president.

But not all business does well online.

Melanie Muirhead, the owner of Memories Bridal, tried her hand at selling wedding dresses virtually.

"Sales were pretty insignificant," she admits. "People really want to try on the wedding gown before they commit to it."

Muirhead opened the store in January.

"Brand new. Invested everything I have in this launch," she says.

During the pandemic, weddings have been cancelled or postponed by a year or, in some cases, longer.

Still, Muirhead reopened her doors and is doing everything she can to keep business going.

"My dream is making girls feel their most beautiful, on their biggest day."

She hopes to help them find their dream dress at her store on Ross Street in Barrie.