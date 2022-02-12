'It's a great way to generate revenue': central Ontario businesses counting down to Super Bowl
Super Bowl Sunday is hours away, and for many central Ontario businesses, the game is expected to bring a significant revenue boost.
Last month, restaurants were once again forced to shut their doors and pivot to take-out as the province grappled with the rise of the Omicron variant.
Nearly two weeks ago, the province outlined a reopening strategy. The plan included restaurants being allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.
"It's a great way to generate revenue that is long overdue," said Jason Farrugia, the co-owner of Perfect SZN in Bradford.
While in-door dining was banned last month, Farrugia and his team spent the time rebranding and renovating the once Don Cherry's.
Now, with the majority of the restaurant overhauled, they are ready to open just in time for kickoff.
"The closure in January, it was time to take our lumps and switch the brand and reopen and use things like the Super Bowl and St Patrick's Day to launch our brand," said Farrugia sitting in his newly renovated bar section.
Restaurants across central Ontario say Super Bowl is more than just a game. It's a day that provides an essential financial boost after the holiday season.
"We're fully sold out for tomorrow," said Allan Cockburn the owner of the Olde Village Freehouse in Newmarket.
Cockburn says having 50 per cent of his customers allowed to be in the restaurant at once is better than nothing, but it does take a financial toll on the business.
Fortunately for Cockburn, he says his loyal customer base has supported him throughout, but it's more than just capacity that is affecting the businesses.
"The pricing of product is through the roof," said Cockburn.
"Chicken wings used be like free, they'd give them away, now they're a complete loss litre."
The supply chain shortages have also taken a toll on chain restaurants like St. Louis.
The Barrie-area operations manager for the popular sports bar, Caroline Copp, told CTV News, when the reopening began they faced challenges getting their signature products but it has since settled down.
"We estimate to make 26,000 pounds of wings chain-wide," said Copp
"We will be preparing a quarter of a million wings tomorrow alone."
It's not just restaurants getting a financial boost from the Super Bowl after a tough month.
Memorabilia is flying off the shelves at a Cookstown sporting store.
For the past week, All star sports inside the Tanger Outlet Mall has been receiving shipments of Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams jerseys, sweaters, helmets and other collectables to meet the demand.
"My Burrow jerseys, I think we have 30 between the two teams, and I'm sure the Burrow jerseys will be gone, but we might have a few Stafford ones left over," said Don Preston, the owner of Allstar Sports.
Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario top doctor, said last week that the peak of this COVID-19 wave "is now behind us" and will be making recommendations to the provincial government as soon as this upcoming week on what public health measures can be eased.
The province is currently slated to lift capacity limits in indoor settings that require proof of vaccination as of Feb. 21.
Barrie Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police stand off with Ambassador Bridge protesters; protests continue across Canada
Police in Windsor, Ont., moved in on convoy protesters blocking the Ambassador Bridge Saturday as protests continue in major cities across Canada.
Convoy protesters break through Surrey RCMP barricade with military-style vehicle as others march to U.S. border on foot
Several commercial trucks and a military-style vehicle broke through an RCMP barricade on the Pacific Highway as they followed protesters marching to the border crossing at approximately 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Ottawa police form new command centre with RCMP, OPP to respond to downtown protest
Ottawa police say they are waiting for reinforcements to arrive to implement their 'plan to end this unlawful occupation' that has taken over downtown Ottawa streets for a third weekend.
Super Bowl ticket prices have dropped but they'll still cost you thousands
Super Bowl tickets have never been a bargain, but for those looking to attend the big game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, the prices won't be as high as they were only a few weeks ago.
New campaign targets painful disease that affects 1 in 10 women
Canadian women are facing huge delays to diagnose and treat endometriosis, an often painful and debilitating disorder that affects an estimated one million women in the country.
Protesters tear down fencing around the National War Memorial
A group of people removed the fencing surrounding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the National War Memorial Saturday afternoon, as the demonstration against COVID-19 mandates continued in downtown Ottawa.
Emerson border remains blocked, no arrests made: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP says about 50 semi-trucks, farm equipment and passenger vehicles continue to block the Canada-U.S. border near Emerson.
Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion
President Joe Biden told Russia's Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause 'widespread human suffering' and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but 'equally prepared for other scenarios,' the White House said Saturday. It offered no suggestion that the hourlong call diminished the threat of an imminent war in Europe.
Roads in downtown Toronto reopen after another convoy protest
Most of the roads in downtown Toronto have reopened after another protest against COVID-19 restrictions was held in the city Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Anti-mandate protesters gather in Halifax Saturday
Approximately 300 anti-mandate protesters gathered in downtown Halifax Saturday, calling for their freedom.
-
Pandemic protests grow and continue throughout Fredericton Saturday
Police say while Friday night involved no criminal offenses, a ticket for improper use of a horn had been issued around 5:30 a.m. Officers continued to have heavy presence in and outside the city to monitor the event Saturday.
-
N.B. reports four additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday
Health officials in New Brunswick reported four more deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday.
Montreal
-
'If we can save one woman, one baby’: With daughter, grandchild in hospital, anguished Montreal man pleads for pregnant women to get vaccinated
An anguished father who's dividing his time between visiting his daughter on life support at a Montreal hospital and his premature grandchild in the pediatric ICU is imploring pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
'Freedom convoy' protesters and counter-protesters descend on same park in Montreal
The Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough in Montreal was active Saturday as protests and counter-protests took place in relation to the 'freedom convoy' in Ottawa.
-
Quebec to develop a plan to control and cull the white-tailed deer population
Quebec's provincial parks society (Sepaq) announced that it will develop an intervention plan in the coming months to control the white-tailed deer population in Mont-Saint-Bruno and Îles-de-Boucherville national parks.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police form new command centre with RCMP, OPP to respond to downtown protest
Ottawa police say they are waiting for reinforcements to arrive to implement their 'plan to end this unlawful occupation' that has taken over downtown Ottawa streets for a third weekend.
-
Protesters tear down fencing around the National War Memorial
A group of people removed the fencing surrounding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the National War Memorial Saturday afternoon, as the demonstration against COVID-19 mandates continued in downtown Ottawa.
-
Pedestrian struck and killed by a train in southwest Ottawa
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a Via Rail train in Barrhaven.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports total of 1,704 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 414 in ICU
Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units across Ontario on Saturday.
-
Roads in downtown Toronto reopen after another convoy protest
Most of the roads in downtown Toronto have reopened after another protest against COVID-19 restrictions was held in the city Saturday.
-
Toronto issues extreme cold weather alert
Toronto has issued an extreme cold weather alert as frigid weather conditions are anticipated for the weekend.
Kitchener
-
'We're ready to move on': Southern Ontario protestors call for an end to COVID-19 mandates
Hundreds of tractors, trucks, trailers and passenger vehicles donning Canadian flags and anti-mandate signs filled a Tillsonburg parking lot Saturday afternoon ahead of a convoy through Oxford County.
-
Extreme cold warning in effect for Waterloo-Wellington, much of southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for most of southern Ontario, including Waterloo Region, Wellington County and surrounding areas.
-
Police stand off with Ambassador Bridge protesters; protests continue across Canada
Police in Windsor, Ont., moved in on convoy protesters blocking the Ambassador Bridge Saturday as protests continue in major cities across Canada.
London
-
Counter protesters meet protesters in downtown London, Ont.
A dramatic scene unfolded in downtown London late Saturday afternoon as a small group of counter protesters attempted to block a convoy heading south on Richmond Street.
-
Police in Windsor, Ont. work to clear Ambassador Bridge protest
Slowly but surely, police in Windsor, Ont. are moving in on demonstrators at the entrance to the Ambassador Bridge.
-
Watch as old Lambton, Ont., generating station demolished by implosion
The former Lambton Generating Station in Courtright, Ont. near the St. Clair River is now just rubble on the ground.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver facing numerous charges in North Bay
North Bay Police Officers responded to a possible impaired driver Saturday evening
-
Sudbury Police looking for suspicious man
The Greater Sudbury Police Service sent out a media release Saturday night asking for the publics assistance identifying a suspicious male and his vehicle.
-
Sault Ste. Marie wants seat on northern transportation task force
Sault Ste. Marie is urging the province to reconsider its representation on its northern transportation task force.
Windsor
-
Police in Windsor, Ont. work to clear Ambassador Bridge protest
Slowly but surely, police in Windsor, Ont. are moving in on demonstrators at the entrance to the Ambassador Bridge.
-
Programming change for CTV News Windsor at 6 p.m.
CTV News Windsor at 6 p.m. will begin on completion of PGA coverage.
-
Windsor police issue message to demonstrators at border protest
Windsor police are notifying demonstrators involved in the border protest on Huron Church Road that those blocking streets, or assisting others in blocking streets may be committing a criminal offence.
Calgary
-
Operations at Coutts, Alta., crossing disrupted until further notice
Officials with the Canada Border Services Agency say it is temporarily unable to provide services at the Coutts, Alta., crossing due to the ongoing protest taking place nearby.
-
Grass fire at Nose Hill scorches two hectares of land
Crews were called to a grass fire in Nose Hill Park that stretched across two hectares of land.
-
Handing out fresh produce to help Calgarians stay healthy
The Love With Humanity Association wanted to help Calgarians struggling to make ends meet by giving out fresh produce Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Protestors demonstrate outside Sask. health minister's office in response to restrictions lifting
A group of people frustrated with the province’s decision to end COVID-19 restrictions protested outside of Health Minister Paul Merriman’s office on Saturday.
-
Solidarity Sask. convoy to U.S. border held at Regway crossing
A vehicle convoy travelled from Regina to the U.S. border Saturday in solidarity with the ongoing protests in Ottawa.
-
Super Bowl wagers reaching new heights in legalized era
Super Bowl Sunday isn’t just about the big game and the guacamole, it’s also the unofficial holiday for sports bettors across the globe.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 protests at Alberta Legislature continue, convoy halted by counter-protesters
Demonstrators moved into the legislature area and downtown Edmonton for the third Saturday in a row to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and public health restrictions.
-
'You couldn't shovel it out': Some Edmontonians turning to private contractors for windrow clearing
Complaints about the windrows left behind after city crews completed residential blading have given some local contractors a boost in business.
-
Celebrating winter sports at the Edmonton Ski Club
The Edmonton Ski Club hosted a family-friendly afternoon of skiing, snowboarding and ice climbing in celebration of the winter Olympics.
Vancouver
-
'We're not even trying': Advocates call for policy changes following deadliest year of B.C.'s overdose crisis
Karen Ward says she foresaw the troubling trajectory of B.C.'s overdose crisis well in advance. "I said in May that over 2,000 people would die if they did nothing," Ward said. "And they did nothing."
-
'Advocate for yourself': Immunocompromised woman leaves hospital after learning COVID-19-positive patient not isolated
Colleen Titus had severe pain in her abdomen, so on Jan. 27, she went to the emergency department at Royal Columbian Hospital. Her bed was in the hallway because all rooms were at capacity. While in her bed, Titus says she overheard nurses talking about a COVID-19-positive patient in the room right beside her
-
Convoy protesters break through Surrey RCMP barricade with military-style vehicle as others march to U.S. border on foot
Several commercial trucks and a military-style vehicle broke through an RCMP barricade on the Pacific Highway as they followed protesters marching to the border crossing at approximately 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.