It's a drive-thru Christmas at Hewitt's Farm

A 60-foot tunnel of lights opens up to a world of Christmas at Hewitt’s Farm.

Created to celebrate the season during COVID-19, the drive-thru Christmas panorama has a seasonal display for all to enjoy.

“We have a 60-foot tunnel of lights with 50 displays including movie themes, Christmas themes,” said Margie Hewitt.

The scenes are created and handmade by family and friends, she said.

At $15 per carload – plus a non-perishable food donation – the Hewitt family collected 1,500 pounds and $500 in cash for the Salvation Army in 2021, she said.

In addition to the tour, guests are given a $25 coupon for Hewitts events during 2023 and a 20%-off coupon for the Hewitts Farm Market. Two free cookies are offered to each family.

The Christmas drive-thru is open for eight nights starting Dec. 3 and each Friday and Saturday night up until and including Dec. 23. It will reopen for two nights on Dec. 27 and 28.