Firefighters and investigators from the Fire Marshal’s office began picking through the shattered remains of a Caledon home on Monday morning.

An explosion levelled the house and rocked the entire village on Sunday. It also claimed the life of a 54-year-old man who was inside the home at the time.

The force of the blast severely damaged neighbouring homes and shattered windows 100 metres away.

“It’s a disaster,” says one resident. “I’ve never seen anything like that. I feel so bad for the man who passed away. He was a wonderful man.”

At this time the cause is undetermined, but investigators and forensic engineers are sifting through debris looking for gas fittings and appliances that will be carefully examined.

“Whether that be the furnace, hot water tank, a barbeque that could have been connected to the exterior, any other fuel-powered appliances, we want all of the connections. We want everything,” says Andrea Gaynor, Office of the Fire Marshal.



Police are providing support and security for the fire marshal's investigation. At this point, nothing has been discovered that would be considered of a criminal nature.

Gas and hydro service have been shut off to the entire street.

Nearby residents have been told they can’t return home until structural engineers inspect each house. Some of the homes may be beyond repair.

“Some of the roofs look like they are misaligned, which means they got lifted up and dropped back down,” explains Gaynor.



There is no damage estimate at this time.

Investigators expect to be on site for several more days.