The business that rose from the ashes of the Alliston Feed Mill is now closing.

Peter and Sheila Dockerty opened the Alliston Mill Market after their feed mill business burned down nearly two years ago. They’ve focused on selling local honey, cheese and ready-made meals.

The Dockertys say circumstances beyond their control have forced them to make the tough decision to close their business entirely.

Seven people are unfortunately unemployed because of the situation. Suppliers and customers say the market has been a champion of local foods and will be missed.

“It adds another piece to the community and it draws so many more people in who buy local more often and I'm a farmer so it's a big deal,” says Stephanie French.

At the moment, the Dockertys plan to take some time away.