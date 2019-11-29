BARRIE -- Students at Simcoe Shores Alternative School in Midland rolled up their sleeves to help some younger children in town that quite often spend their days at school hungry.

Several hundred students use the many breakfast and lunch programs at area schools.

"Once a month, we go to the good food box and the kids will run over and four of them will help prep the box. Get it ready and then bring it over here," explains Simcoe Shores Alternative School teacher Mary Jeffries.

Matt Wright is helping out in the kitchen. The 17-year-old has been cutting carrots and cucumbers all morning. He says he loves to help out where he can because “it makes me feel good. Helping somebody out. Feed their stomach. And helping the other schools try and get them the nutarian and stuff like that." Midland students help prepare food for other students. (Rob Cooper/CTV News)

Four schools are involved in the two year pilot program.

"The food helps supplement our breakfast program," says Mundy’s Bay principal Chris Harding. "Gives us the fresh vegetables, and the fresh fruit, and everything that our kids use daily."

Behind it all is Project Karma, a food access group that focuses on equal access. Karma spokesperson, Erin Chapelle says the program will continue until the end of this school year. She says they want to see how it plays out before making the next move. “We want to see its effect on youth in our communities. So this is part of a two year study working with the high school and other youth in our community - seeing how social enterprise and food can work together."

Karma will take about two years to complete its findings before releasing a report on the issue. It hopes to secure some sort of long-term funding for the program.