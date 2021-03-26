BARRIE, ONT. -- Frustrations are high among Simcoe Muskoka seniors hoping to be vaccinated as their age groups qualify, but the process is turning out to be easier said than done.

On Thursday, seniors 70 and older became eligible to pre-register for the vaccine, prompting many to log in online, only to find error codes before the system timed out.

"It took me at least six different times. It kept throwing me out of the system," said Barrie resident Shirley Allsworth.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) said it was experiencing some technical glitches Thursday that have since been resolved.

It noted the volume of people trying to register at one time overloaded the system and suggested residents try several times if necessary.

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit also said the system could be particular about the information entered.

"Individuals pre-registering do need to be very careful with how they input their health card numbers (no version codes) and postal codes (no spaces)," said Kara Thomson-Ryczko, SMDHU public health promoter.

Once pre-registered, residents are put into a queue for an appointment booking, which could take days based on supply and volume, Thomson-Ryczko said.

The health unit said that once an appointment is available, it emails an invitation with a booking code for the individual to book their appointment online using the provincial portal.

Meanwhile, the health unit said residents 75 and older should book directly through the Ontario booking system or call the provincial call centre to book at 1-888-999-6488 between 8 am and 8 pm seven days a week.

Immunization clinics across Simcoe Muskoka offer the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine to residents, while those 60 to 64 are being given the AstraZeneca vaccine by four Family Health Teams in the region.

There are roughly 55,000 residents between 70 and 80 years of age in Simcoe Muskoka. The health unit reported to date, over 14,000 residents 80 and older living in the community have had their first vaccine shot.

Second doses of the vaccine are cancelled for anyone who booked before March 10, leaving Marlene Goddard frustrated.

The essential caregiver is in her 80s and said she had her second dose scheduled for Monday. It's since been cancelled. "And I can't even get a date for the June or the four-month dose." The health unit said it would share more information on rebooking second doses in early May.