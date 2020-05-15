BARRIE -- The Simcoe County sports community is mourning the sudden passing of longtime coach and teacher Martin Carl.

The retired 60-year-old was known for his cool, calm demeanour. He was a champion of high school athletics both on and off the field.

A dedicated volunteer and educator for more than 30 years in Simcoe County, Carl organized league and tournament play for football, basketball, hockey and slo-pitch, winning countless championships over the years with the Eastview Wildcats.

The founder of Thursday Night Lights football and the Kempenfelt Cup, the school community has lost a giant who helped hundreds of students earn scholarships through sport.

Recently retired from Eastview Secondary in Barrie, Carl took pride in umpiring games alongside Bonnie Branch, who says it was always about the kids for Martin Carl.

"He loved those kids and those kids. He didn't have to speak up to them. He didn't have to yell at them. All he had to say was, 'do you think you should have been there?' And you know what, that team responded. They will miss him. It just won't be the same on the diamonds, but he'll be in our hearts. I know he will be."

Students gathered outside Eastview secondary on Friday afternoon to honour coach Carl who passed on Thursday morning.

Carl is survived by his wife and two daughters.