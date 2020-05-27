ORO-MEDONTE, ONT. -- Stormy weather with torrential rain caused some property damage along the 7th Line in Oro-Medonte on Tuesday evening.

"It just came up all of a sudden, and you couldn't see anything it was raining so hard," says Oro-Medonte resident Evelyn O'Reilly.

The O'Reilly's are cleaning up the damage to their barn roof, which flew about 1,000 feet away.

Ann Honeywood lives next door and says the winds hit both sides of her barn.

"The barn was built in 1897, and I just had a new roof put on about two years ago," she says.

The storm even knocked power lines down on their property.

Crews were replacing a transformer pole today after a tree limb fell onto the line, causing damage to the top of the pole.

Environment Canada says the thunderstorm that raged didn't go over one of its observations sites, so it is asking for anyone with images or video to send it to the weather agency for more analysis.