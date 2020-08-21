BARRIE, ONT. -- With a second wave of COVID-19 possible and flu season around the corner, many questions remain regarding students' safety heading back to class.

CTV's Madison Erhardt chats with Collingwood General and Marine Hospital's Chief of Staff, Dr. Michael Lisi.

Madison: How important is proper ventilation, in limiting the spread of COVID-19 as students head back to school?

Dr. Lisi: Having proper ventilation is an extremely important factor.

Keeping windows open as much as possible, having school environmental systems adjusted to pull in the maximum amount of fresh air, and supplementing with air purifiers are just some of the strategies that are going to be required in the fall.

Madison: What happens when flu season starts too?

Dr. Lisi: This is a big concern for a number of reasons. The most obvious being that it can often be hard to tell the difference between COVID-19 and influenza. That is why this year it is particularly important that everyone get a flu shot.

Also, fortunately, the strategies to help fight COVID, also work for the flu, specifically the three W's: wearing a mask, watching your distance, and washing your hands. Those will also help prevent influenza.

Madison: How's the backlog of elective surgeries going?

Dr. Lisi: We are making progress, but it is critically important that we don't have to start cancelling surgeries again during this second wave in the fall.

That is why we just need everyone's help to keep practising the three W's to keep the second wave smaller just to allow us to keep operating.

Madison: What do you think when you see what continues to happen south of the border?

Dr. Lisi: We are very saddened by the terrible loss of life, and given the U.S. average of around 50,000 cases per day, we are very worried about what's going to happen south of the border in the fall and winter.

I think the take-home message is that if we as a province don't keep practising the three W's we could very quickly find ourselves in a very similar situation.