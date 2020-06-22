BARRIE, ONT. -- After a one-day spike in COVID-19 cases in Simcoe County on Friday, the health unit reports another jump in numbers.

The increase in cases comes two weeks into Phase 2 of the province's reopening.

Dr. Colin Lee, associate medical officer of health with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, says the 25 cases reported on Friday were a "one-time blip."

The health unit confirms the region has 12 new cases of the virus, with five in Barrie, but Dr. Lee says those numbers aren't surprising.

"The 12 we got over the weekend is more our usual and half of them, six of them, were related to known-cases," he says.

While Dr. Lee doesn't directly connect the new infections to Phase 2, he does say that the return to the workplace and more businesses reopening doesn't mean the public should go back to life before COVID.

"It is not the right time to let your guard down," Dr. Lee says.

"We still need to continue to physically distance where possible, wear a mask if you can't, wash your hands," he says. "What I am most concerned about in the next couple of weeks is, really, the excellent weather we have and the complacency that some people might have."

Meanwhile, Ontario has reached a low in COVID cases not seen since late March.

The government is reporting 161 new cases of the virus today, including three more deaths.

There have been more than 33-thousand cases of COVID-19 in Ontario since the outbreak began, and more than 26-hundred deaths.