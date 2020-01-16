BARRIE -- The winners of the $25 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot have claimed their prize.

Barrie couple Kenneth Beatty and Mona Gibson won a total of $25,127,625.50 in the Jan. 8 draw. They also won an extra $2 with Encore.

"I had to check six times, and then I had my wife check too," Beatty said.

The married couple is still coming to terms with the massive win and hasn't made any plans for the future just yet.

"It feels great," they added. "Like this is a new chapter in life."

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Essa Road in Barrie.