BARRIE, ONT. -- A Barrie man pushes himself physically to the limit while raising money for a local charity.

Jordan Ford is participating in an Ironman triathlon in Indiana in the fall.

Between now and the competition in October, Ford is training his body hard and is working just as hard to raise awareness and donations for Shak's World.

Shak's World is a unique community centre in Barrie that uses basketball and mentorship to support and address addiction, homelessness and mental health challenges for local youth.

Ford mentors youth in Barrie and wants to show them that you can accomplish anything you put your mind to by sticking to it and never giving up.

Anyone who wants to sponsor Jordan or Shak's World can learn more about his journey here.