Investigation underway in Barrie's downtown core

While few details are known at this time, a Barrie police investigation is underway Sunday morning in the city's downtown core.

Several police cruisers and Simcoe County Paramedics were spotted in the Dunlop and Toronto Streets area before 10 a.m.

Paramedics said one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries, while a second person was treated at the scene and left with police.

Barrie police spokesperson Peter Leon confirmed to CTV News that the incident began on Highway 400 and concluded in the city but did not provide any further details about whether arrests were made or if charges were laid.

The investigation is ongoing.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.