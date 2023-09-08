Investigation ongoing 2 years after Simcoe County man found dead with hands and feet bound

It has been two years since the body of Gordon Banks was found outside a large rural property, and the Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking the public's assistance to identify a suspect as the investigation continues.

Police responded to a home on Concession Road 3 near Highway 9, on Sept. 8, 2021, where 60-year-old Adjala-Tosorontio's Gordon Bank's body was found outside on his back with his hands and feet bound.

Police say the property is surrounded by with outbuildings and abandoned vehicles, adding transient individuals frequently access this location.

"Someone out there has information regarding the death of Gordon Banks," said Det. Insp. Darren Webster, the OPP's Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) major case manager.

"OPP investigators continue to work tirelessly, following up on leads and tips from the public. We believe community members hold the key to bringing those responsible to justice. If you saw something that day or have any information you think our investigators should know, call us right away," he continued.

Investigators say Banks was involved in a physical confrontation prior to his death, and a substantial amount of evidence was collected at the scene.

They have not released how he died or if a weapon was used or found.

The OPP Crime Unit believes there is no concern about public safety.

The investigation is under the direction of the OPP's CIB, supported by the Forensic Identification Services Unit, and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

Anyone with information about what happened to Gordon Banks should contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

When you contact Crime Stoppers, you remain anonymous, you will never have to testify and you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.