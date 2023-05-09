Investigation launched after 2 bodies found in Bolton home

Provincial police confirmed they are investigating the deaths of two individuals in Bolton.

According to police, officers were called to True Blue Crescent Tuesday, where two people were found dead.

A cause of death has yet to be confirmed, but investigators believe there is no imminent threat to the public, adding, "The OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times."

The Caledon Major Crime Unit is investigating and said residents should expect a significant police presence in the area for the investigation.

"The investigation is still in its early stages, and no further details can be released at this time," a release issued Wednesday stated.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Caledon OPP or Crime Stoppers.