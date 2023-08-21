Investigation into Anne Street crash in Barrie points to speed as possible factor

Police are investigating a collision in Barrie after a vehicle was found at the bottom of a ravine.

Barrie police say they were called Sunday morning for a crash that had happened sometime after 4 a.m. on Anne Street. Tow crews recover a vehicle that plunged down a ravine on Anne Street in Barrie, Ont., on Sun., Aug. 20, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At The Scene Photography)The vehicle appears to have become airborne and clipped several trees after hitting a mound of dirt, leaving the roadway, crossing the sidewalk, clearing a steel fence and plunging down the ravine.

No other vehicles were involved. Tow crews recover a vehicle that plunged down a ravine on Anne Street in Barrie, Ont., on Sun., Aug. 20, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At The Scene Photography)Despite the vehicle having been destroyed in the crash, police say no serious injuries were reported to the driver, 25, and passenger, 26.

Police say speed may be a contributing factor to the cause of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials say charges are pending.