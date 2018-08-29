August 30th marks the anniversary of the brutal murder of an Orangeville nurse who disappeared eight years ago. There has been no arrest and police are once again appealing for the public’s help to locate her killer.

Sonia Varaschin was reported missing on August 30, 2010, when her blood-stained Toyota Corolla was found in an alley behind Orangeville town hall.

Just days after she was reported missing, Varaschin’s remains were found in a ditch along Beechgrove Sideroad and Mountainview Road in Caledon.

Detective Inspector Shawn Glassford says the investigation into her murder is ongoing saying, “I believe the person responsible is familiar with the area of Orangeville. I believe the person targeted Sonia Varaschin.”

Residents like Trish Bradley say the murder still causes concerns through the community.

“The fact that he could still be out there, and he might be living among us here in Orangeville, and it could happen again to any of us.”

Most of the details of the investigation remain confidential. Police reported they have DNA evidence, but so far, no match has been found.

Over the past eight years, police say they have received more than 1,000 tips.

Glassford says they are still actively investigating this case and that “we are looking for answers. We believe the public has the answers to this case and we want to talk to people.”

Bradley believes any information could be the key to solving this case. “I think there has got to be somebody here that knows something. Somebody knows something. Maybe they passed it off as not important, but maybe it is.”

A $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction is still being offered.