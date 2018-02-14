

CTV Barrie





It's been another day with no answers about a suspicious house fire in the Alliston area.

On Tuesday, an investigator with the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office was at the home on Atkinson Crescent.

The OFM is working with the OPP to determine the cause of the fire, which broke out early Sunday morning.

Provincial police say several tenants lived in the house, but no one was home at the time of the fire.

Nobody was injured.