Investigation continues into suspicious house fire
A fire that broke out in a home near Alliston, Ont. on Feb 12, 2018 is considered suspicious. (CTV Barrie Dave Erskine)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, February 14, 2018 4:46PM EST
It's been another day with no answers about a suspicious house fire in the Alliston area.
On Tuesday, an investigator with the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office was at the home on Atkinson Crescent.
The OFM is working with the OPP to determine the cause of the fire, which broke out early Sunday morning.
Provincial police say several tenants lived in the house, but no one was home at the time of the fire.
Nobody was injured.