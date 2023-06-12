'Invaluable' rainy conditions spell relief for farmers

The much-needed rain is bringing relief to the nearly 2,000 farms across Simcoe County.

"It's very crucially needed. We had some extremely hot weather there at the end of May, followed by a lot of wind as well. It really dried out the soil," explained Clayton Harris of Harris Farms.

"This rain is invaluable, really. It's just absolutely fantastic. It's been a nice slow, gentle soaking rain which all of the crops will just really love," added Barrie Hill Farms owner Morris Gervais.

While farmers are used to dealing with varying weather conditions year to year, this one has kept them busy.

"It's been a very extreme spring from one opposite end of the spectrum to the other. Very wet at the start, followed by that hot weather in April and just back and forth all year, so it's been hard to predict and hard to plan," said Harris.

The need for more irrigation brings an added expense, but those who can afford it say things could be worse.

"I can remember summers where it's raining and raining and raining all the time, and that causes problems in and of itself. I haven't figured out how to turn off the rain and the clouds yet, so too dry is always better than too wet," said Gervais.

A farmer inspects the crops at Harris Farms in Simcoe County on Mon., June 12, 2023. (CTV News/Ian Duffy)

Despite some challenging weather causing minor delays in getting produce to market, crops are shaping up for a good summer, with strawberry season expected to be fully underway in most farms in the next two weeks.

"This rain came at the point when all the berries are just growing rapidly and sizing, so the effect of this rain will be big juicy strawberries," said Gervais.

"The berries are just small right now, so the rain will help them size up quite nicely," added Harris.

Farmers in the Holland Marsh are also celebrating the wet conditions.

Local farmer Avia Eek said people often forget about the costs of fuel and irrigation on top of the sleepless nights that these dry periods bring. She points out that the ground has been so dry that even in low spots in the marsh, her farm is only seeing a few puddles because the water is being soaked up so quickly.