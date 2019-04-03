

CTV Barrie





Barrie police are asking for help to identify a man after a homeowner was assaulted during a break-in on Wednesday morning.

Police say the incident happened on Cygnus Crescent after the homeowner woke up to let the family pet outside.

Officers allege the homeowner was confronted by an intruder who forced his way into the house.

Police say the victim was treated for injuries at the hospital.

The suspect is described as a white man, in his late 30s to early 40s, tall with a heavy build. He has brown eyes, a dark buzz cut and scruffy dark beard, and was last seen wearing jeans and a brown zip-up hoodie.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.