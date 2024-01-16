Intoxicated man's bizarre behaviour leads to assault on Barrie officer during booking

BARRIE
    Police in Barrie say an allegedly intoxicated man assaulted an officer while being booked in at police headquarters.

    According to the service, the man entered a Dunlop Street East business on Monday evening and asked staff to call the police, but wouldn't explain why.

    When officers arrived, they said he was unsteady on his feet and "talking in a nonsensical manner."

    He was placed under arrest for public intoxication.

    Police allege that while at the detachment, the 49-year-old man of no fixed address spat at one of the arresting officers and hit him in the face and chest.

    He was further charged with assault, failing to comply with probation, and spent the night in police custody.

