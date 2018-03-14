

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





A Newmarket woman received an anonymous note telling her that her kids were being too loud.

Morgan Decairos Deboer and her husband have four boys, all under the age of six. She admits they can be a handful at times.

However, it's the sounds they're making outside in their backyard that are rubbing some neighbours the wrong way. The family received an anonymous letter in the mail last week, asking them to find a way to keep the boys quiet.

“This is very disruptive, while we're outside or inside, and it interrupts whatever we're doing, be it TV, reading, or napping,” Decairos Deboer said while reading the note.

The writer of the note claims that several neighbours are upset with the noise. But some neighbours are rallying behind the family, saying the sound of children playing has never been a problem.

“Yeah it's ridiculous. We have kids, we know what they're like. If they don’t make noise, I start to worry," says neighbour Mark Weiman.

The Town of Newmarket does have a noise bylaw in place, and unless it's happening after 11 p.m., officials say they wouldn't proceed with an investigation.

“Any type of shouting, hooting or hollering, whistling is a permitted noise,” says Lisa Lyons, director of legislative services.

Decairos Deboer says this is the first complaint her family has received and she's frustrated neighbours didn't just approach her to find a compromise.

“They didn't give me that chance to have that honest conversation with them, so it's very frustrating,” she says.