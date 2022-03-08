International Women's Day events across Simcoe County

In-person and virtual events will be happening across Simcoe County for International Women's Day (IWD) on Tuesday.

Celebrated annually on March 8, International Women's Day honours the achievements of women throughout history while acknowledging the current challenges affecting women.

This year, the theme is #BreakTheBias, which shines a spotlight on gender inequality.

The Women and Children's Shelter of Barrie will be hosting a virtual luncheon in honour of IWD.

"We must step up and be aware of the significant impact that bias has on women's equality - both conscious and unconscious bias," writes Teresa MacLennan, executive director of WCSB. "We need to recognize it and call it out."

The luncheon, beginning at 11:45 a.m., will feature a live presentation from keynote speaker Rose Pellar, a life change coach and divorce lawyer with JMS Law in Barrie.

Downtown Collingwood is decorated with pictures and information about women who have helped influence, direct and lead the community in societal and business successes. A free virtual panel discussion will take place at 12 p.m.

In the Blue Mountains, the Town and the Chamber have partnered to host a free networking and panel discussion. The event will feature a panel of six local businesses and community efforts from various sectors, including retail, hospitality, real estate, not-for-profit, health and wellness and agriculture.

The event will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Georgian Peaks Ski Club. An RSVP is required.

The Penetanguishene Public Library will be offering a number of events from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.