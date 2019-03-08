

Focusing on empowerment and equality, International Women's Day celebrated women across the country; a day recognized for more than a century.

Closer to home, celebrations were held throughout the region on Friday, including at Canadian Forces Base Borden, where Jennifer Armstrong-Lehman; Honourary Colonel for Base Borden led the celebrations.

“I think it's important because women bring a lot to society. And our history and our connections traditionally have focused on male accomplishments and male achievements. And I think it's really important that we celebrate what women bring to the table.”

The annual event featured a variety of workshops, exhibits and guest speakers including keynote speaker and two-time Olympic gold medalist in Bobsled, Heather Moyse.

“We need to celebrate women empowering other women, said Moyse. “We need to celebrate men empowering women. We need to celebrate women empowering men.”

A trade-type show for women was also part of the event where many women brought their daughters.

“I think it's really important to make sure my daughter understands that women day is a special thing. Women (were) so undermined for a long time. And now that we're celebrating women that it's a great thing.”

In Barrie, ‘Balance for Better’ was the theme for a march held at City Hall. The event was put on by the Women and Children’s Shelter of Barrie asking people to forge a more gender-balanced world.

A similar event was put on by the Women and Children’s Shelter. Organizers say this is a big day and a big event for many.

“The importance of women mentoring other women, and the work that we still need to do in terms of creating a balanced community.”

Organizers of both events say given their success on Friday; they will be back again next year.