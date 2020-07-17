BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police have laid charges after reports of an international visitor who didn't self-quarantine after arriving in the Grey Bruce area.

Officials say the accused arrived in Canada on Tuesday and was required to self-isolate for 14 days.

The health unit was advised of the situation and worked with the local police force.

The individual was ordered to go into isolation, along with being charged under the Quarantine Act.

All international travellers are given a handout with the proper information about quarantine and must verbally agree that they understand the requirements when at the point of entry at the Canadian border.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is reporting no new cases of COVID on Friday, keeping the region's total to date at 115.