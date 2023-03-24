'Inspired by a Lifetime seniors' exhibit in Wasaga Beach Gallery

The work of 40 artists aged 81 to 101 years old from seven retirement communities is on display at the Wasaga Beach gallery until March 27.

The residents are taking lessons with Elmvale-based artist Lisa Harpell.

The Wasaga Beach Gallery show includes 'Inspired by a Lifetime' art created by residents from:

Chartwell Whispering Pines, Barrie

Aspira Waterford Retirement Residence, Barrie

Allandale Station, Barrie

Livita Barrington Retirement Residence, Barrie

Leacock Retirement Lodge, Orillia

Bayfield House, Penetanguishene

Waterside Retirement Lodge, Wasaga Beach

The Inspired by a Lifetime exhibition runs at the Stonebridge Art Gallery until March 27 on Thursdays and Saturdays and on Monday, March 27, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.