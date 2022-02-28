Inquiry finds many Ont. children struggle with traditional teaching methods

Russian forces shelled Ukraine’s second-largest city on Monday, rocking a residential neighbourhood, and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, in a 27-kilometre convoy of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles, as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep talking.

An armoured personnel carrier burns and damaged light utility vehicles stand abandoned after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Canada has become the latest country to ban Russian aircraft from entering its airspace, even as Canadians prepare to hold rallies in cities across the country to protest Moscow’s military invasion of Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS-AP/Marienko Andrew

How Zelensky is changing the West's response to Russia

Five days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already done more to transform the West's policy toward Russia than 30 years of post-Cold War summits, policy resets and showdowns with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

