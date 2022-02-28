Inquiry finds many Ont. children struggle with traditional teaching methods

The Ontario Human Rights Commission (OHRC) launched a public inquiry in 2019, concerned the Ontario public education system was failing to meet the needs of students with reading disabilities, like dyslexia.

"Right now, there is at least one child in every classroom in Ontario public schools that is struggling to learn to read," said Patricia DeGuire, OHRC Chief commissioner.

The Right to Read inquiry found many children struggled with traditional teaching methods.

"Many parents, myself included, had gone outside the public education system to get that instruction so that our children could be successful, and we recognized what an enormous issue of equity that is," said Alicia Smith, International Dyslexia Association Ontario President.

In the OHRC report, many public schools cited a lack of support and training on how to teach children with dyslexia.

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) was one of eight boards in the province that provided input to the inquiry.

"It involved an extensive submission of written documentation through five areas that they were looking at, around universal design for learning and early screening," said Kim Weishar, SMCDSB superintendent of programme services.

The commission released its report Monday with recommendations, including early screening, reading interventions, accommodation, professional assessments and systemic issues.

In response to the inquiry, the province announced a $25 million investment to strengthen reading support in schools.

Related Article: Ontario 'overhauling language curriculum' with a focus on phonics

"It is specifically focused on early reading intervention. We can literally assess the ability of a young student to read, and based on that assessment and their needs, we increase the level of support with a specialized plan to get them back on track," stated Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

Local school boards will receive $6 million, including investing in publicly-funded tutoring.