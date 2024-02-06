BARRIE
    Inquest set 6 years after Barrie man's death while in police custody

    An inquest date has been set six years after a 32-year-old man died while in police custody in Barrie.

    Olando Brown died on June 22, 2018, hours after police used a stun gun to apprehend him in the city's downtown, sparking protests and outrage.

    A Special Investigations Unit (SIU) probe into his death cleared Barrie police of any wrongdoing in 2019.

    According to the SIU report, two officers were conducting a strip search on Brown when he removed plastic bags from his buttocks, swallowed them, and, within minutes, he went into medical distress.

    He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

    Health Canada later confirmed the bags contained heroin, fentanyl and caffeine.

    The inquest scheduled to begin on March 4 is expected to take five days and include seven witnesses as it analyzes the circumstances surrounding Brown's death.

