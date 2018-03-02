

CTV Barrie





Dozens of new jobs are coming to a Barrie manufacturer.

Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development and Growth Steven Del Duca announced more than $200,000 in funding for Innovative Automation Inc. on Friday morning.

The money will help the manufacturer create 29 new jobs and retain 102 existing positions.The provincial funding is on top of the more than $10 million Innovation Automation is investing, as it expands its Barrie location.

The company plans to use the funding on engineering and design software, and production equipment that will be housed in a new 62,300 square foot manufacturing facility.

"With our new facility and technology investments, Innovative Automation enters an exciting new chapter," said Stephen Loftus, president of Innovative Automation in a statement.Innovation Automation designs and builds robotic equipment used in the automotive, consumer goods and medical sectors.