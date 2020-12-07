BARRIE, ONT. -- An Innisfil woman is looking for creative help to spread holiday cheer to local seniors and women in crisis.

Sonia DaSilva has prepared kits with all the supplies needed to decorate ten hand-made Christmas cards. People can pick up a kit, dress up their cards, and return them to DaSilva.

DaSilva plans to drop off hundreds of cards at the Lakeside Retirement Home in Alcona and the Women and Children’s Shelter of Barrie.

“Hopefully, it’s going to make that one person smile, especially with everything that’s going on,” DaSilva says. “That could be the only contact they have to the outside community in a long time.”

If you’d like a card kit, you can reach DaSilva at sonia@soniadasilva.com.