Innisfil woman plans to buy new appliances with first big lottery win

An Innisfil woman who regularly plays the lottery is celebrating her first big win.

Janet Beighton won the Ontario 49 second prize worth $50,000 in the October 7 draw and said she was at home when she checked her ticket using the OLG app.

"I saw $50,000 and thought I had to get a magnifying glass to see for sure. I must have jumped up quickly because the dog started barking. My husband came to see what was going on, and I showed him the win," she said while picking up her winnings at the prize centre in Toronto.

"I was so shocked. It hasn't registered yet. I will put this win in the bank for now and wait until I can fully accept that it's real," Beighton said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Sandy Cove Variety on Lockhart Road in Innisfil.

"I may treat myself to some new appliances," the Innisfil woman concluded.