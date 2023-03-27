Innisfil woman charged with driving impaired and speeding 71km/h over limit

An Innisfil woman faces charges for allegedly driving impaired and speeding 70 kilometres over the posted limit in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

According to South Simcoe police, a traffic officer clocked a vehicle travelling at 151 km/h in a posted 80 zone along Yonge Street near Line 12 on Sunday night.

Police say the 33-year-old woman is charged with having cannabis readily available, impaired driving with an excess blood alcohol, dangerous operation, stunt driving, speeding, and failing to surrender a permit for the vehicle.

As a result of the charges, her driver's licence was immediately suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was taken to the impound yard for 14 days.

Police are appealing to any witnesses to the incident from around 9:10 p.m. or anyone with dash cam video to contact them at 705-436-2141, ext. 2032 or via email.