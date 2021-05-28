BARRIE, ONT. -- An Innisfil woman is among four individuals charged in connection with a homicide in Vaughan three months ago.

York Regional Police say a man's body was found on Feb. 25 at the end of a road in an industrial area on Teston Road and Rodineau Road, east of Keele Street.

The coroner attended the scene and deemed the man's death as suspicious. Police have not released the cause of death.

The victim is identified as a 57-year-old man from Richmond Hill.

Officers charged a 53-year-old Innisfil woman, a 27-year-old Toronto man and a 43-year-old Vaughan man with first-degree murder.

Additionally, police charged a 26-year-old Vaughan man with vehicle theft and accessory after the fact to murder.

The accused are being held in custody. They are scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court for a bail hearing.

Meanwhile, investigators ask anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or via email. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers.