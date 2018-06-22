

CTV Barrie





Hundreds of dump trucks roll through the streets of Cookstown every day, but that could soon change.

Allison Steward owns a business in Cookstown. She claims fewer people are walking into her store because of the trucks.

“It’s not possible because it’s very loud on the street, so people are tending to not shop,” she says.

Officials with the Town of Innisfil say the trucks have been damaging roads that recently received a $2-million upgrade. They claim the trucks also pose a safety issue.

Innisfil town council has put forth a motion to reroute the dump trucks from Church, King and Queen Street. They say many of the trucks are moving into the community from nearby Essa Township.

“I’m counting and clocking them as they go by. It’s about one every 15 seconds,” says Innisfil deputy mayor Lynn Dollin.

In the motion, officials are asking the township to “route the dump trucks that are hauling fill to roads that are maintained by the province, the county or the Township of Essa, and not the Town of Innisfil.”

The township says they are reviewing the motion.

“We’re just trying to find a resolution with our neighbours” says Dollin. “We’d just like to find an alternative route as opposed to through our quiet village.”

Both Innisfil and Essa are in favour of the possibility of constructing some new by-passes in the area to help with the congestion.