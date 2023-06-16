Innisfil unleashes new dog-friendly beach

Pet owners can bring their dogs to enjoy the sun, sand and water at the new off-leash area at Innisfil Beach Park.

The new dog-friendly beach opened Friday in Innisfil at Beach 6 following a pilot project last summer.

The new beach area is fully fenced and includes dog waste disposal bag stations, waste receptacles, and signage.

"We are excited to provide a dedicated space for our residents to enjoy the beach and the water with their four-legged friends," said Mayor Lynn Dollin.

The dog beach is at the north end of Innisfil Beach Park near the entrance from Crystal Beach Road.

Dog owners are asked to be responsible and respectful while visiting the park.

"Please ensure your dog is under control at all times and help keep the beach clean by using the provided waste disposal stations," the Town stated in a release, adding enforcement staff would monitor parks to ensure dogs are leashed and not in beach areas outside the designated Beach 6 fenced area.

The dog beach is open seven days a week during park hours.