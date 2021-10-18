Innisfil to test sidewalk snow-clearing robots this winter

Cookstown, Ont. -

While snow may be the last thing on many people’s minds, two new snow clearing robots are preparing to clear the sidewalks of Cookstown this winter.

“We get a ton of snow here sometimes there will be nothing then there will be a storm and the sidewalk plow will come and pile it up and the street plow will come by and pile it up as well, so I think this is a brilliant thing to try,” said resident Andy Stein.

The robots are the first 100 per cent electric sidewalk snowplows in the world and are part of a pilot project with Swap Robotics, making the Town of Innisfil the first to test the technology.

“We are known for our innovation, so we want to try something like this to see how well it does and clears our sidewalks,” said Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin. “It’s also more sustainable because they are electric, so they will be less noisy and safer for the environment.”

On Monday, Swap Robotics demonstrated how the technology would work in preparation for the first snowfall.

“We are just running the routes they are going to be performing this winter, so by the time the snow starts falling, we are ready for it,” said Tim Lichti, Swap Robotics CEO.

Lichti said each robot uses sensors and pinpoint GPS to navigate the network of sidewalks.

Not only clearing snow but salting as well, to prevent those slippery falls.

“We pre-map the routes it’s going to take as well as the plow angles and salt rate and then an in-person chaperon walks with the robot for added safety along the way,” Lichti said.

Other safety features include a backup beeper, lights and an emergency off switch.

“Depth sensors and cameras can stop the robot if there is someone within 20 feet of it,” Lichti said.

The Town of Innisfil is looking for help to name one of the snowbots and is accepting submissions online until Oct. 31.

The winner will receive a $100 gift card to a restaurant of their choice.