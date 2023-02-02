Innisfil to rename community centre honouring fallen SSPS officer
The Town of Innisfil is renaming its community centre to honour the memory of fallen South Simcoe Police Service officer Const. Morgan Russell.
Russell was killed in the line of duty alongside Const. Devon Michael Northrup in October.
South Innisfil Arena and Community Centre, also known as Lefroy Arena, is being renamed during a ceremony on Feb. 12 at 6 p.m.
Russell's family, members of the SSPS and dignitaries from around the area are attending the event.
Const. Morgan Russell (South Simcoe Police)
"We are all still reeling from the tragic loss of two valued members of our police service, and as Const. Russell grew up playing hockey in this arena; it is a fitting legacy to honour him this way," Mayor Lynn Dollin said.
The ceremony is in conjunction with Lefroy Minor Hockey Association's "Fill the Barn" event, acknowledging hockey players aging out of the program.
The event is dedicated to a specific individual each year – this year being Russell.
The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury is working with the family of Northrup to eventually rename a municipal asset in his honour.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a donation for the Innisfil Food Bank.
