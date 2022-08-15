Innisfil teen arrested after disturbance leaves two others injured

Police in Innisfil arrested three people, including a young teen, following reports of a disturbance in the overnight hours Saturday that left two others injured.

South Simcoe police say callers reported three intoxicated individuals and a possible assault in the area of King Street North and Church Street in Cookstown.

"When police arrived, one of the males ran from the scene," the police release stated. "As officers attempted to speak to a second male, the third male kept intervening in the investigation and was subsequently arrested for obstructing police."

Police took both into custody after the K9 unit found the first male hiding in some bushes nearby.

A 16-year-old Innisfil boy also faces charges, including assault with intent to resist arrest.

Officers allegedly seized three air guns, " including one realistic replica of a Glock along with detachable magazines," and a knife.

Paramedics took one 17-year-old boy to the hospital as a precaution. They treated another 17-year-old boy for minor injuries at the scene.